VELDI,
Leona Marjorie Phyllis
(Nar) (nee Shepard):
Born August 21, 1933, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at Ascot Care Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Invercargill. Loving daughter of Leona* and Tommy* Shepard, sister of *Buddy Shepard (Bluff). She is survived by her family Terry and Veleta Osborne and their family Shane and Chrissie Osborne, Jasmine and Nate, Maicie, Lottie and Abel; Christie, Nate and Sonnie; *Stewart Osborne; Kayne and Angela Osborne, Annabella and Miley; Cristal and Jason Cooper, Jarran, Josiah and Caelys; Sandie Morgan and her family Desiree and Jared Alapaki, Shakayla, Geneva, Brooklan and Koby; Mauresa Andrews; Shelley Powell and her family Justin Powell and Vicky Taiaroa, Karla and Edwin (EJ) Jacob, Zoe and Ariana; Sasha and Gordon Dale and Sophie. A service to celebrate Leona's life will be held at J Fraser and Sons, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 10.00am on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Messages to 157 Dome Street or to Leona's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased).
Published in Southland Times on July 2, 2020