WARD, Leo Albert:
Peacefully in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Marie. Dearly loved father of Michelle and Ross, Gerard and Carol, Mark and Louise. Loved Grand-dad "Leo" of Thom, Jack, Jessica, Brendan, Olivia, Kate, and Lucy. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Leo's life will be held in the St Thérèse of Lisieux Church, Perth Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11.00am. The service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to M Ward, PO Box 2552, Wakatipu 9349.
Published in Southland Times from June 18 to June 20, 2020