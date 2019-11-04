HAND, Leo Joseph:
Passed away surrounded by his wife Noreen and three daughters at Glenwood Home, Timaru, on November 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved brother of Claire Cosgrove (Invercargill), and brother-in-law of Stan Hyde and Clare Barron, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Leo will now be reunited with his parents Patrick and Patricia, and his siblings Ian, Brian, Barbara, Kevin, Julia and Ann, who have gone before him. A service celebrating Leo's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 4, 2019