  • "leo was a great workmate, at Smithfield wool dept, I..."
    - Barry Valentine
  • "A great and Humble Man has gone to his REST. Will miss you..."
    - Terry Kennedy
  • "Well done Leo Well done We will miss our friendship as..."
    - Francis n Sue Sullivan
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

HAND, Leo Joseph:
Passed away surrounded by his wife Noreen and three daughters at Glenwood Home, Timaru, on November 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved brother of Claire Cosgrove (Invercargill), and brother-in-law of Stan Hyde and Clare Barron, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Leo will now be reunited with his parents Patrick and Patricia, and his siblings Ian, Brian, Barbara, Kevin, Julia and Ann, who have gone before him. A service celebrating Leo's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.30pm.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 4, 2019
