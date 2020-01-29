MOUNSEY,
Lennox, Capt. (Len):
Peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2019, in the care of Bupa Ascot Care Home, aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Angela. Devoted father and father-in-law of Gordon and Bev, Prue and Bruce Fraser, Annabel and the late John Horn, Tim and Anne. A much loved Grandad to Tammy, Camilla, and Oliver; Tanya and Sasha; Patrick and Rory; Madeline, Lydia and Finn; and great-grandfather to Olivia and Alby. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 61 King Street, on Friday, January 31 at 1.00pm. Donations to St. John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 40/211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill, 9810 or to Len's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020