DU MEZ, Leendert (Leen):

20.12.1924 - 10.12.2019

Of Cromwell. Passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Anne for the past 66 years, loving father and father-in-law of George, Harry and Karen, Joanna and John, Paul and Kerry, Helene and Bill, Mark and Ella, a very much loved Opa of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved twin brother of Bram and Marlene, loved brother-in-law of John and Beverley Miedema, Menno and Linley Miedema, the late Gerrit and Pamela Miedema, loved brother of his sister Corrie (Delft, Netherlands).

'With his Lord whom he loved and served'

In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance Service (Cromwell). Funeral details to follow. Messages to: PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago

& Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



