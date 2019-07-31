BAKKER,
Leendert Cornelis (Lane):
Died peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Mattie for 65 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ronnie and Judy, David and Brenda (Dunedin), Patricia and Rex Chapman, and Gillian and David Bowie. Dearly loved Grandad and Opa of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Lane's request, a private service and cremation has been held. We would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Southland Hospital's Medical Ward for their outstanding care of Lane over the past 4 weeks. Messages can be sent to 1 Munro Street, Invercargill 9810. Tributes may be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on July 31, 2019