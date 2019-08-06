Lealaitagomoa TAGOMOA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lealaitagomoa TAGOMOA.
Death Notice


logoTAGOMOA,
Lealaitagomoa Neru (Dave):
Suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Invercargill. Aged 58 years. Loved husband of Agiagia Leata Tagomoa. Cherished and devoted father of Sieni Anaperine Sauimalae, Poasa, Loleneta. A family service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 5.00pm, at Assembly of God, 1 Pine Crescent. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 10.00am, at the same church. The funeral will then leave for the Eastern Cemetery.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.