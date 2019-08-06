TAGOMOA,
Lealaitagomoa Neru (Dave):
Suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Invercargill. Aged 58 years. Loved husband of Agiagia Leata Tagomoa. Cherished and devoted father of Sieni Anaperine Sauimalae, Poasa, Loleneta. A family service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 5.00pm, at Assembly of God, 1 Pine Crescent. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 10.00am, at the same church. The funeral will then leave for the Eastern Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 6, 2019