Guest Book
  • "great cvclist and frejnd"
    - gordon duff
  • "Was such a pleasure knowing you, my dear Uncle and i'll be..."
    - Mike Leahy
  • "a true gentleman..rip"
    - tony healey
  • "Our sympathy is with you all, Laurie will be missed not..."
  • "Another great invercargill icon and brother in law has..."
    - Trevor Leahy
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Death Notice

TALL,
Lawrence Edward (Laurie):
MNZM (for his services to cycling). Peacefully at Southland Hospital after a short illness on Friday, January 3, 2020; aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Nance, loved Dad and father-in-law of Jan (Tauranga), Barry and Anthea (Cromwell), and Diane and Philip Todd, much loved Darnie of his grandchildren Christopher, Lisa, Debbie, Jamie, and Barry; Kristal, and Braydon; Laura, and Michael, also his 14 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. Thank you to the staff at Southland Hospital Medical Ward and Laurie's very special carers at Rowena Jackson Village.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
