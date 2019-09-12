MALONEY,
Lawrence Emmett:
After a short illness, Lawrence has passed away. Beloved husband to Vivien for 55 years; loved father and father-in-law to Antony and Lisa, Terry and Jean, Garry and Marilyn and proud Grandad to Hayley, Katelyn, Sam, and Victoria. Strong, loving, loyal; a true Southern Man. He is deeply loved and will remain in our hearts and memories always. At Lawrence's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 70 Anglem Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2019