FISHER,
Laurence John (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully at Ranui, Alexandra, on April 8, 2020. Loved soulmate of Sharon (Shaz). Loved father of Marama and Duncan (Sydney). Beloved Koro of Tainui, Bobby, Kaylah, Kael, and Ella. Beloved son of the late Charles and Ereti Fisher. Beloved brother of Kelvin, Marilyn, Sheryl, Trevor, Terry, Ngaramu, Susan, Monana, Tainui, Johnny and the late Marama, Rewai and Bernard. Beloved by all his family and friends. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 44 Royal Terrace, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020