BROWNLIE,
Laurence Robert Aitken:
After a valiant battle Laurence passed peacefully on June 13, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne, loved father and father-in-law of Conrad and Liz (Perth), and a much adored Grandad of Sophie and Joel. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Diana and the late Ken Stiven, Esme and Gordon Sim, Sandra Huisman, Daphne and Mick Bennett and their families. At Laurence's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 12 Braudigam Road, Tapanui, RD 5, Gore.
Published in Southland Times on June 28, 2019