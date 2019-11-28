LA MARE Una DE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LA MARE Una DE.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
2 Church Street
Queenstown
View Map
Death Notice

DE LA MARE, Una Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lake Wakatipu Care Home, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, the late Mark, Philip and Ruth, David and Jill, and cherished Grandma of Tom, Bill, Lilly, Maddy, Pat, Sarah, Matt, Sam and her 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Una's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, 2 Church Street, Queenstown, on Saturday, November 30, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the nursing staff at Wakatipu Care Home. Messages to 8B Wynyard Crescent, Fernhill, Queenstown 9300.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.