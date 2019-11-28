DE LA MARE, Una Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lake Wakatipu Care Home, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, the late Mark, Philip and Ruth, David and Jill, and cherished Grandma of Tom, Bill, Lilly, Maddy, Pat, Sarah, Matt, Sam and her 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Una's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, 2 Church Street, Queenstown, on Saturday, November 30, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the nursing staff at Wakatipu Care Home. Messages to 8B Wynyard Crescent, Fernhill, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019