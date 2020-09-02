TAYLOR,
Kristin Leigh (nee Erskine):
12.8.1985 - 27.8.2020
It's with broken hearts that we announce the sad passing of A dearly loved and adored wife, daughter, mumma, step-mum, sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Alastair, Murray and Kim (deceased), Greer, George and Maddie; Glenn, Hannah, Eva and Gus; Terry, Zara, Meah and Finn. A service to celebrate Kristin's life will be held at the Tuatapere Pipe Band Hall on Friday, September 4, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Tuatapere Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions her Funeral service will be by invitation only. It will also be available online at http://livestream.com/accounts/10730215/events/9281435 Messages to 51 Kotuku Drive, Paraparaumu Beach 5032 or to Kristin's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Aotearoa https://pada.nz/ quoting #kristinslight
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2020