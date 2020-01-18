OFFICER, Kirsten Jane:



Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, on January 14, 2020, aged 55 years. Adored mum to Yvette, and Logan. Loved daughter to Edna and the late Eoin Officer (Winton). Loved sister and sister-in-law to Laurie and Jill (Invercargill), Bronwyn and Vicki-Anne (Porirua). The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care shown by Mary Potter Hospice, The Natural Health Centre and the Oncology staff at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals. Messages for "The family of Kirsten Officer" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Kirsten's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, on Tuesday, January 21, commencing at 11.00am.





