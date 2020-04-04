DARK, Kimberley Jane (KJ):
On March 30, 2020, we said goodbye to our amazing daughter, sister, wife, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to so many. KJ you have put up an amazing fight, you never gave up and you taught us all so much about acceptance and unconditional love. Your feisty and fun loving, joke playing spirit will be remembered forever.
"Safe travels our
gorgeous girl"
We never imagined that we wouldn't be able to have a Funeral Service to farewell KJ but due to the current circumstances this just isn't possible. We will be holding a Memorial Service to celebrate KJ and will advise the details at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 4, 2020