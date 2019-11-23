Kim ERSKINE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Kristin, Glenn, Terry and families. We are deeply..."
    - Janferie Begley
  • "Our thoughts and love are with you in this time of sadness...."
    - Judi McMillan
  • "To Robin and family Please accept our sincerest sympathy..."
    - Shirley McRandle
  • "MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO ALL KIM'S LOVING FAMILY AND FRIENDS..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • " ERSKINE, Kim Elaine: We are heart broken to lose our much..."
    - Kim ERSKINE
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Tuatapere RSA Hall
Death Notice

ERSKINE, Kim Elaine:
14.12.1963 – 20.11.2019
It is with broken hearts that we announce the sad passing of our dearly loved and adored mother, mother-in-law and Gran (AnAn) of Kristin, Alastair, Greer, George and Maddie; Glenn, Hannah, Eva and Gus; Terry, Zara, Meah and their soon to arrive son. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at the Tuatapere RSA Hall on Tuesday, November 26, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Tuatapere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gore Hospital. Messages to 723 Papatotara Road, Tuatapere, 9691. Please Note: Rosary will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, at 4.00pm Monday.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.