ERSKINE, Kim Elaine:
14.12.1963 – 20.11.2019
It is with broken hearts that we announce the sad passing of our dearly loved and adored mother, mother-in-law and Gran (AnAn) of Kristin, Alastair, Greer, George and Maddie; Glenn, Hannah, Eva and Gus; Terry, Zara, Meah and their soon to arrive son. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at the Tuatapere RSA Hall on Tuesday, November 26, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Tuatapere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gore Hospital. Messages to 723 Papatotara Road, Tuatapere, 9691.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019