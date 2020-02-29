POTTS, Kevin Douglas:
Peacefully, with his family by his side, on February 21, 2020, at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Dunedin; aged 71 years. Dearly loved son of the late David and Flora, much loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Valmai Manga and the late Ivan and John (Gore), David (Tapanui), Allan and Lynn (Balclutha), Gordon (Tapanui), Heather (Dunedin), Ian (Balclutha), and the late Graham, and a treasured Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Kevin's request a private burial service has been held. Messages to 11 Edinburgh Place, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020