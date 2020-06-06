Kevin MURPHY

Death Notice

MURPHY,
Kevin John (Brother):
Passed away suddenly, after a short illness in Dunedin Public Hospital (ICU), on Thursday, June 4, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father, father-in-law and best friend of Vaughan and Leeanne, Suzanne (Brisbane), Rebecca and Stefan (Christchurch), adored Grandad of Hamish; Quinn, Dylan, Connor; Jackson, Ruby, and Cooper.
''Brother's final whistle
has blown''
Murf will be resting at home with family from Sunday, June 7, until his funeral service, to be advised. Messages to 19 Oakland Street, Mataura 9712.

Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020
