McDOWELL, Kevin Andrew:
Suddenly on November 20, 2020. Loved husband of Dorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nicole and Luke; and Scott. Loved son of Ronnie* and Lorraine*. Dearly loved brother of Ronnie and Cheryl, Barry and Christine (Australia), Lynette and Jan. Loved son-in-law of Helen. Beloved brother-in-law of Wayne and Sue, Craig and Steph, Reece and Lorretta and Juanita. A loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Tania and Tony*. Loved Dad of Chilli, Forest and Blue. Messages to 2661 Otautau Tuatapere Rd, RD 1 Tuatapere. On-line messages may be left on Kevin's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where a live-stream of his service may also be accessed. The funeral service for Kevin will be held at the Waiau Town and Country Club, 41 King St Tuatapere on Friday, November 27, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. His interment will follow at Tuatapere Cemetery.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020