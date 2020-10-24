Kevin MANSON

Death Notice

MANSON, Kevin David:
Aged 64. Suddenly at home. Loved son of the late Margaret and Harry. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Maureen and Mark Gill, Russell and the late Joyce Henderson, Trevor and Jan, Ray, and Fay and Trevor Milne (Aust). Loved father of Liza Brown, and Braydon Maguire-Manson. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Best mate of John. A private service has been held.
"Will be sadly missed by all"
Messages to 13 Turnbull St, Rosedale, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020
