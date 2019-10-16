HOLDAWAY, Kevin:
Sadly, but peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Jack Inglis Hospital Motueka, where he was surrounded by his family. Loved partner of Noeline, a loved and respected father and father-in-law of Nathan and Theresa, loved grandfather of Jayden, Bailey, Shacarnie, and Zanda, a loved stepfather, brother, uncle and friend. A memorial service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 19, at 10.30am. Messages to 58 Lothian Crescent, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 16, 2019