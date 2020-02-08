EDWARDS, Kevin John:

Tragically taken from us on February 3, 2020, in Christchurch Hospital, as a result of a road accident, aged 78 years young. Most dearly loved husband of Dianne. So very much loved Dad, step-dad, father-in-law and friend of Nicky and Dean, Paul and Freyja, Debbie and Gavin, Brian, Sheryl and Mike, and Tanea. Adored grandpa and grandad of Jacob, Jayden, Isaak, Nevarna, Liam, Livy, Lara, Kahlan, Kahn, Lexie and Ngahere. Great-grandpa of Archer-Rose, Noah and Kiah.

Our hearts are broken.

Kevin will be at home at 31 Wakefield-Kohatu Highway, Wakefield, for people who wish to pay their respects from Saturday, February 8, 2020, until Monday, February 10, 2020. A funeral service for Kevin will be held at Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road West, Stoke, Nelson, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm.





