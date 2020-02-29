DUFFY, Kevin Barry:
Tragically taken from us on Wednesday, February 26. Dearly beloved husband of Joan (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mary-Jane and Ben, Anna and Gordon, Christopher and Wendy, Rosanne and Michael, Bridget and Peter, Paula and Lucy, Phillip and Tim (both deceased). Much loved grandfather of Fen, Orion, Hannah, Mila, Zet, Flynn, Poppy, Dylan, Perry, and Ada. A wake will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 6.00pm at Kevin's home in Mokotua to celebrate Dad's life. A Requiem Mass will be held the next day at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Georgetown, Invercargill, at 2.00pm on Friday, March 6, followed by an open burial and afternoon tea. Messages to 226 Mokotua Rd, RD 1, Invercargill 9877.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020