DOWLING,
Kevin Osborne (Ginge):
Died peacefully in Adelaide on July 8, 2019, aged 78. Loved father of Andrea and Mark, and Michael and Ming. Loved friend of Heather. Only son of Mona and Tom Dowling. Loved brother of Colleen Dawson and Patricia Brinsdon. Loved brother-in-law of Ken Brinsdon. Special uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special friend to Mike and Marion McNamara, and Ross and Bev McFadzian. Messages to 83 Elizabeth Street, Invercargill 9812 or 273 St Andrews Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019