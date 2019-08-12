DEVERY, Kevin Francis:
After a courgeous battle Kevin passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 75 years at Rowena Jackson. Dearly loved husband of Marion*. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Steve Allan, Barry*, Janine and Wayne Crighton. Loved Grandad of Corey and Michael Allan, Rebecca, Sam and Amy Crighton. Loved son of Bill* and Vera* Devery. Loved son-in-law of Les* and Lil* Noble. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Len* and Belle, Dot* and Derek* Fairbairn, Marion and Ian* McRae, Ronnie*, Allan* and Nora*, Shirley* and Alan* Bennie, Ray* and Daphne, Kate* and Wattie Todd, Elaine* and Robin Faulkner, Arthur and Pauline, Vin and Daphne, Colin and Lyn, Angela* McKerchar, Sharon and Murray Wood. Lex* and Doris* Noble, Ian* Noble, Reg* Noble, Alan* and Lyn Noble. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to all staff at Rowena Jackson for their loving care and support. Donations to St John would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Kevin will be held on Friday, August 16, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Messages to 27 Edinburgh Crescent Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019