COOTE, Kevin Murray:
(Notice of Memorial Service) Peacefully at home in Waimate, surrounded by loved ones, on March 24, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Donnah and the late Kay. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, and stepfather of Karilyn, Christine and Bevan, Simon and Annie, Quinten and Megan, and Brent and Annie. Loving grandad of Nicole and Meg; Reece and Raine; Hannah and Dayne, Jack and Caitlin, and Ollie; and Deanna, Hannah, and Matilda. Great-Grandad of Piper, Ivy, Archer and Josiah. Loved son of the late Vera and Alan, and much loved brother and brother-in-law to his family. Now that we can finally celebrate Kevin's life his memorial service will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Highway Waimate, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020
