COOTE, Kevin Murray:
Peacefully at home in Waimate, surrounded by loved ones, on March 24, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Donnah and the late Kay. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, and stepfather of Karilyn, Christine and Bevan, Simon and Annie, Quinten, and Brent and Annie. Loving grandad of Nicole and Meg; Reece and Raine; Hannah, Jack and Ollie; and Deanna and Hannah. Great-Grandad of Piper, Ivy, Archer and Josiah. Loved son of the late Vera and Alan, and much loved brother and brother-in-law to his family. According to Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held and details of his memorial service will follow. Messages to 10 Gorge Road, Waimate 7924. A special thanks to Dr Sarah Creegan and the District Nurses.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 28, 2020