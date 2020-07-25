SUTHERLAND,
Kevan Archibald:
20.5.1935 - 20.7.2020
Kevan passed away at Waikiwi Gardens with Evelyn holding his hand and surrounded by his family, he will be sadly missed by his wife Evelyn, he is a loving father and father-in-law to Kennith and Arlene, Heather and Greg, Paul and Jackie, Julie and Allan, and Brent and Janice, treasured grandad of Kenice, Roydon, and Kendrick; Michael, Brayden, and Katie; Laura, and Amy; Shaun, and Nicole; Troy, and Alex, also a special great-grandad. A private family service has been held. Messages to 311/4 Elles Road, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020