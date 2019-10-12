Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On October 10, 2019, passed suddenly but peacefully in her sleep aged 52 years. Loved and loving mother of Oliver, much loved partner and soulmate of Bryce, dearly loved daughter of John and the late Jillian, daughter-in-law of Ralph and Marilyn, loved sister and sister-in-law of Louise and Jeff, Rebecca and Andrew, Hudson and Jenny, and loved aunty of Jessica, Tom; Flynn, George, Guy; Harrison; and a fabulous friend to many.

Will be Sadly Missed

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Keryn McLellan c/- 137 Easterbrook Road, RD1 Kaiapoi 7691. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ or Heart Research Institute NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Keryn's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, October 16 at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.







McLELLAN, Keryn Ruth:On October 10, 2019, passed suddenly but peacefully in her sleep aged 52 years. Loved and loving mother of Oliver, much loved partner and soulmate of Bryce, dearly loved daughter of John and the late Jillian, daughter-in-law of Ralph and Marilyn, loved sister and sister-in-law of Louise and Jeff, Rebecca and Andrew, Hudson and Jenny, and loved aunty of Jessica, Tom; Flynn, George, Guy; Harrison; and a fabulous friend to many.Will be Sadly MissedMessages may be addressed to The Family of the late Keryn McLellan c/- 137 Easterbrook Road, RD1 Kaiapoi 7691. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ or Heart Research Institute NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Keryn's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, October 16 at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in Southland Times on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers