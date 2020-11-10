Kerry OWENS

Guest Book
  • "RIP Kerry The Boss Phil peters"
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time"
    - Karen McIntosh
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Intercultural Church
51 Centre Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

OWENS, Kerry Peter:
Tragically as the result of an accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Aged 43 years. Dearly loved son of Peter and Eileen. Loved stepson of Darlene. Loved and adored father of Ramu, Anya, Presley, Reason, and Loyalty. Loved friend of Olivia. Deeply loved brother of Nicola (Western Australia), Robert (Christchurch), Jade, and Olympia. Loved Grandson of Sandy Kennard, and Alanah Wilson-Davis. A very loved nephew, uncle and cousin. A friend to many far and wide.
See ya when I am looking at you with open arms.
"TOOT TOOT"
Kerry will be resting at the Intercultural Church, 51 Centre Street, Invercargill, from 4.00pm till 9.00pm Today, November 10. A service to celebrate Kerry's life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10.00am at the Intercultural Church, 51 Centre Street, Invercargill, followed by a Private Cremation. Messages to "Owens Family" PO Box 632, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 10, 2020
