COBURN, Kerry Rose:
Peacefully at home in Manapouri with her family by her side on Monday, July 8, 2019. Aged 62 years. Loved wife of Ken. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Craig, Nathan and Selena, Ben and Nancy. Loved grandma and great-grandma of Allysha, Shanae, Fallon, Jesse, Rosie, Hunter, Lyon and Tane. Loved daughter of Beth King and the late Richard (Mac) McCready. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Leah and Murray, Fiona, Robyn and Garth, Dene. A loved aunty to all her nephews and nieces. As per Kerry's wishes a private service has taken place. We would like to thank Dr Paula King and the team at Fiordland Medical Centre, Bernie and Lee - District Nurses, the staff of Hospice Southland for the compassion and love in the care you showed Kerry. To the many family and friends who have bought food, flowers and provided support to Kerry and all the family, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Messages to P.O. Box 10, Riverton 9847.
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019