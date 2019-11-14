ANDREWS,
Kenzie George (Ken):
18.8.1927 - 12.11.2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness with family at his side, in the loving care of the Wyndham and Districts Community Rest Home (formerly of Kapuka). Loved son of *John and *Sarah Andrews, loved brother and brother-in-law of *Ian and *Flossie Andrews, Jim and Jean Andrews. Dearly loved uncle of Grace and Eddie Thwaites, Shirley and David Caldwell, Joan and Rob Luke, Keith Andrews and Nel Koppen, *Jeanette and Ian Ruddenlau, Valerie and Martin Rabbidge, James and Lianne Andrews, John and Carmen Andrews. Much loved great and great-great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ken's life is to be held at J. Fraser & Sons, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, November 16, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Online messages may be made to Ken's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes Messages to 82 Dunlop Road, RD 1, Wyndham 9891. Donations kindly accepted for the Wyndham and District Community Rest Home.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019