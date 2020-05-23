TOPHAM, Kenneth Charles
(Ken, Toppy):
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Bev. Loved and cherished dad and father-in-law of Deb (Agi) and Mark Cust (Hokitika), Mick and Mary (Lake Hawea), Sandra (Hokitika), and Shane (Alexandra). Loved grandad of Stephanie, and Ashley, and a great-grandad of Sylis. Father of Bonnie and Ross, and Angie, and a grandad of his 4 grandchildren. Messages to 4 Howitt Place, Hokitika 7810. As per Ken's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times on May 23, 2020