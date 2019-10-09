PETERSEN,
Kenneth George (Kenny):
Aged 76 years. On Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Albany House, Gore. Loved father of Mark*. Loved son of George* and Rose* Petterson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and Morris, Allan* and Ruth, Noelene*, Brian and Carol, Lenny and Marion, Owen* (Bo), Elaine and Evan, Valmai*, Warren and Allison, Steve and Jan.
"Loved by all his family"
At Kenny's request a private cremation has been held. A special thanks to Albany House for their care shown to Kenny over the last 7 years. Messages to 5C William Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2019