PATTERSON,
Kenneth Walter (Ken):
Peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with Paddy and his three girls by his side. Dearly loved husband for 44 years to Paddy, loved father and father-in-law to Dana and Lomas, Sara and Simon, Jess and Sean, and loved Granddad Wal to Trent, Kiera, Otis, Milly, Teige and Sterling. A loved brother, brother-in-law, Uncle Wal and best friend to many. A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Cromwell Memorial Hall, Melmore Terrace, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dunstan Hospital and Central Otago Hospice may be left at the service. Messages to 12 Kowhai Place, Cromwell, 9310.
Published in Southland Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019