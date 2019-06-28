MILLER,
Kenneth Edward (Ken):
Peacefully at Ashburton Hospital on Thursday, June 27, 2019, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Les and Tania, Adele and Richard, and Brent and Joanne, and special father of Trish and Ravin. Loved Grandad of Adiva, Kadan; the late Johnathon, Steven, Michaela; Daniel, and Caitlyn, and a loved great-grandad. Messages to: The Miller family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A Memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at The Ashburton RSA, Doris Linton Lounge, Cox Street, Ashburton, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on June 28, 2019