  • "Memories r like gold, they never fade or grow old,rest in..."
    - Dianne Longley
  • "Good bye old mate I will allways remember the good old days..."
    - Darren Winsloe
  • "Israel sends her condolences to kens family she was pleased..."
    - Israel/sarah Moeau
  • "Rest easy my friend you were a good mate to me and the wee..."
    - Joanne Geeson
  • "Peace & rest for cousin Ken, a happy chap who always made..."
    - Colleen & Brian Hamlin
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Lindisfarne Community Centre
cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets
McGRATH,
Kenneth Charles (Ken):
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Loved son of Emily* McGrath. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Sandra* and Russell* Hatherley, Heather and Marty Garrick, Isla Parks, Harry McGrath, Nelson and Julie McGrath, Susan* McGrath, Lorraine Berry, David De Berri. A loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Ken's wishes were to be cremated and then a memorial service to be held to celebrate his life, at the Lindisfarne Community Centre, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 3.00pm. Messages to "McGrath Family" PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 20, 2020
