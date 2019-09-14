Kenneth MCDONALD

logoMcDONALD, Kenneth (Ken):
Passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Longwood Care Home, Riverton, aged 93. Loved husband of the late Hellen. Loved father and father-in-law of Laurie and Annette, Kerry and Debbie, Dayle and Carl Sutton. Loved grandad to Ryan, Emma; Sam, Krystal; Kirsty, Aaron. A loved great-grandfather. Loved brother of Jean*, Joyce* and Flora. A farewell to celebrate Ken's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, September 17 at 1.00pm. Messages to 131 Dunstan Road, RD 1, Alexandra 9391. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
