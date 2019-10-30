KENNEDY,
Kenneth John (Ken):
Suddenly at Invercargill on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Aged 59 years. Loved father of Jenayha, loved youngest son of the late Eileen and Jim Kennedy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim*, Shirley and Michael Devlin, Barbara and Evan McCallum, Robert*, Barry and Marnie, Annette and George. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
R.I.P. Dear Brother.
A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 10.00am, on Saturday, November 2. Then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 55 Waiau Crescent or to Ken's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019