HARLIWICH,
Kenneth Weston:
Of Coal Creek, Roxburgh, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 6, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet (nee Kinaston) (*), loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Robert* Duncan, Julie Harliwich and Dave Curtis, Brent, Pamela, Carla and Russell Johnston, Vicki and Lyndon Richards. Very special grandad to Blair, Kane and Kylie Duncan, Emma and Nick, Kyle and Tyler Grant, Jack and Harlie Johnston, Caitlin, Myah, Eva and Kees Richards. Great-Granddad to Ila, Cora, Devun, Stevie and Roxy Duncan.
His passing will leave a huge hole (one he has not dug himself with a machine) in our family and in the Roxburgh District Community.
Celebration of our legend Ken will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2.00pm at CAJ Packhouse, 33 Moa Flat Road, Ettrick. The service will be livestreamed to www.affinityfunerals.nz Messages to 133 Branxholm Street, Roxburgh 9500.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020