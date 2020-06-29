Kenneth GODFREY

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Death Notice

GODFREY,
Kenneth Gordon (Chop):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020, aged 87 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Maxine and Tony, Bill, Kevin and Jacqui, Martin and Tania, and Nathan*. Adored Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, July 1, at 1.00pm. Messages to 28 Earn Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)

