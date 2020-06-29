GODFREY,
Kenneth Gordon (Chop):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020, aged 87 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Maxine and Tony, Bill, Kevin and Jacqui, Martin and Tania, and Nathan*. Adored Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, July 1, at 1.00pm. Messages to 28 Earn Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 29 to June 30, 2020