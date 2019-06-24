Kenneth GARDINER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth GARDINER.
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

GARDINER,
Kenneth Albert (Ken):
Peacefully with family at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Friday, June 21, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire (deceased). Loved Dad of Alexis, Averil, Reijel, Blair, Megan, Duncan, and Hamish and their partners. Cherished by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Gardiner family may be left on Ken's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ken
"After a life well lived,
an old Liverpudlian
has returned home."
In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to remember Ken will take place at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on June 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.