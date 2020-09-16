Kenneth BATES

  • "Forever and always my favourite Uncle, will miss your..."
    - Karena King
  • "Sincere condolences to Lyn and family and unheralded..."
    - Don & Sandra KERR
Dignity Funeral Services Ltd
183 Middleton Road, Dunedin
Dunedin , Otago
034878600
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
2:30 p.m.
BATES,
Kenneth John (Chas):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Friday, September 11, 2020, aged 71. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lyn, adored father of Natasha and Sonya, cherished grandfather of Faith, Madison and Ngaire, beloved brother of Ngaire, loved friend and relative of many. At John's request, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2.30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, invitations have been sent to individuals who may wish to attend in person. For others who wish to view the service remotely via zoom connection, please email [email protected] Messages can be addressed to the Bates family, PO Box 35-046, Christchurch.

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 16, 2020
