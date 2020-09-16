BATES,
Kenneth John (Chas):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Friday, September 11, 2020, aged 71. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lyn, adored father of Natasha and Sonya, cherished grandfather of Faith, Madison and Ngaire, beloved brother of Ngaire, loved friend and relative of many. At John's request, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2.30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, invitations have been sent to individuals who may wish to attend in person. For others who wish to view the service remotely via zoom connection, please email [email protected] Messages can be addressed to the Bates family, PO Box 35-046, Christchurch.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 16, 2020