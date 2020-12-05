RUSSELL, Ken:
Thank you to our family, friends and neighbours for all your kindness during this difficult time, for your visits, calls, flowers, cards, food, and donations to the Southland Hospice. Thank you to J Fraser and Sons, the pallbearers, Jude McNab for the beautiful service, those who spoke and Holly Muirhead for the music. Special thanks goes to the staff of Southland Hospice for looking after Ken till the end.
"Always loved, never forgotten."
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020