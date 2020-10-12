Ken RUSSELL

(Of Ryal Bush) Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Southland, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of Frances. Loved father and father-in-law of Julie, Holly and Sam Flannery, and adored Grandad of Thomas and Annabel. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 11.00am on Thursday, October 15. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 20 Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Road, Ryal Bush 9876, or to Ken's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

