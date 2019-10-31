WEIR, Keith Allan:
Peacefully, on October 29, 2019, at the Otago Community Hospice, Dunedin; aged 62 years. Dearly loved son of the late Allen and Ivy Weir, a much loved brother and brother-in-law of Donald, Colin and Val, Alison and Ivan Webber, and a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to farewell Keith will be held on Monday, November 4, at 1.30pm, in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Keith's service. Messages to197 Kaitangata Highway, Stirling 9231.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2019