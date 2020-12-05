TURNER, Keith Nelson:
On December 1, 2020, Keith passed away peacefully; in his 92nd year. Loved husband of Phyllis, and the late Elza (nee Johnstone), loved father and father-in-law of Raewyn Turner*, Lexia* and James Hamilton, Judith Turner and Malcolm Soper, Joan and Simon de Ruyter, loved Grandad of Rachel and Daniel Wright, Hamish Hamilton and Nahee Kim, and Leila Hamilton; Shane Turner, Nicky Brewster and Bob Frazer, Ricky Soper* and Rachel Darling, Jason Soper and Zoe Smith; Carina and Graham Murdoch, Daniel de Ruyter and Niki Dee. Also loved Great-Grandad of his 19 (soon to be 20) great-grandchildren. Keith's family sincerely thank Maria and all the wonderful caregivers at Janefield Dementia Wing, Birchleigh Residential Care Centre, Mosgiel, for their kindness and care of Keith and his family. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Keith's life and interment of his ashes will take place in Invercargill in the new year - the date and time will be advised. Messages to: Phyllis Turner, 10 Stanley Square, Mosgiel 9024, or Joan de Ruyter, 25 Cushen Street, Clifton, Invercargill 9812 or email
[email protected]
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020