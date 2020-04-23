THOMSON, Keith Alan:
16.7.1938 - 16.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan and Brendon Brice (Australia), Lincoln and Amanda (Te Anau), and Fiona (Australia). Loved Grandad of James, Anna, Shelby, Lucas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bob* and Martha, Noeline and Duncan* McGregor and brother-in-law of Athol* and Heather* Alsweiler. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and adored by all his furry friends. The family wish to thank Hospice Southland, Tuatapere Medical Centre and District Nurses and the Tuatapere Ambulance Service. Special thanks to Amanda, Jane, Helen, and great friend Shona - you were all amazing. Due to the current restrictions a private burial has been held. A farewell to celebrate Keith's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 5 Birch Street, Tuatapere 9620 or to Keith's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020