SYME, Keith Davidson:
Peacefully in Barbara's arms, surrounded by his loving family at home, Frankton. On Sunday, November 1, 2020. In his 80th year. Devoted and loved soulmate of Barbara. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of David and Charlotte Syme (Christchurch), Russell and Tracey Syme (Auckland), Raewyn and Philip Brown (Invercargill), Kerrie and David Chisholm (Queenstown), Shane Gerken (Invercargill), Grant and Sonya (Invercargill), Dean and Mel (Invercargill). Loved Granddad of Kathryn and Brett Langford, Danielle and Daniel Wilson, Elliott Syme, Zara, and Campbell Syme, Travis and Nickie, Ashleigh and Jordan, Courtney, Hannah, Michael, and Matthew, Jacob, Alisha, Laura, Thomas, and Briar. Loved great-Granddad of Ben, Mac, and Peyton. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left to the Cancer Society (Wakatipu). A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Ross Street, Frankton, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, November 4. Messages to 15 Stewart Street, Frankton or to Keith's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020